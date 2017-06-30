Cork and Tipperary's minor hurlers given more time to recover from yesterday's extra-time epic

The Munster MHC semi-final replay between Cork and Tipperary will not go ahead as scheduled tomorrow afternoon, with the game pushed back until Monday evening, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Following Thursday’s 2-18 to 1-21 extra-time epic, the announcement came over the tannoy that the replay would be staged at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon (1pm throw-in), affording both teams just 37 hours to get the bodies right after this 84-minute epic.

Tipperary approached Cork shortly after the final whistle to request the game be put back until Monday evening.

Cork did not accede to this proposal, with Rebel manager Denis Ring telling reporters afterwards: “We tend to go with the fixture as it is made. There was no particular reason why we couldn’t play on Saturday. Lads were anxious to play. We’ll head to the pool now and we have a hydrotherapy session booked for Friday.”

However, word filtered through shortly after midnight that Cork were now agreeable to the proposed Monday evening date. The replay will throw in at 7.30pm at Páirc Uí Rinn, with the winners meeting Clare in the Munster decider on July 9 at Semple Stadium.

Reflecting on the drawn game, Ring said: “There were times when you thought it was going to happen for you, there were times you thought it was gone. It played on your nerves. We were dead and buried two or three times and we came back.”

With 83 minutes run on the clock, Cork trailed by 2-18 to 0-21. A free was won 25-metres from the Tipperary posts, with Evan Sheehan handed responsibility. He obliged in pretty sensational fashion.

“Evan did absolutely brilliantly there at the end to get the goal. Things, to be fair, didn’t happen for him tonight. He stood up and took that free at a critical time and there was only going to be one outcome. It shows a lot about his character. We’d be extremely proud of the lads for the character they showed.”