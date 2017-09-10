Cork and Meath will do it again after draw in intermediate camogie final

Cork ... 1-09, Meath ... 1-09: A late Jane Dolan free has ensured Meath will have another crack at Cork in this year’s All Ireland camogie intermediate final.

Kaitlin Hickey’s sending off did not help Cork’s cause as they failed to convert a first half lead into victory.

Cork’s Rachel O'Shea with Aoife Maguire of Meath Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

The game ended 1-09 a piece, both teams live to fight another day!

Replay fixed for October 1st!