Cork and Meath will do it again after draw in intermediate camogie final
10/09/2017 - 15:33:44Back to GAA Sport Home
Cork ... 1-09, Meath ... 1-09: A late Jane Dolan free has ensured Meath will have another crack at Cork in this year’s All Ireland camogie intermediate final.
Kaitlin Hickey’s sending off did not help Cork’s cause as they failed to convert a first half lead into victory.
Full report shortly ...
The game ended 1-09 a piece, both teams live to fight another day!— OfficialMeathCamogie (@OffMeathCamog) September 10, 2017
Replay fixed for October 1st! Make sure you are there!! 💚💛
FT @LibertyIRL All Ireland Intermediate @OfficialCamogie Final Cork 1-09, Meath 1-09 #RaiseTheBar It'll take another day to separate d sides pic.twitter.com/JCGIZq4Hdv— OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) September 10, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here