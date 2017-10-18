Cora Staunton signs Aussie Rules contract

Cora Staunton will be playing Aussie Rules next season.

The Mayo legend is the latest high profile GAA player to head down under.

The 10 time All-Star has signed for the Women's AFL Greater Western Sydney Giants team.

Coach Alan McConnell tells us more about @duckie15, the first Gaelic footballer to be drafted by an @aflwomens team. #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/Q5rGRjRjJz — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 18, 2017

Staunton, who recently played in the All-Ireland Ladies final, was described by Giants Coach Alan McConnell as the 'surprise package' of the recent draft.

She will be playing as a forward.

Pic: Sportsfile

In 2006, as an association footballer, she won an FAI Women's Cup winner's medal with the Mayo Ladies League representative team.

In 2013, she began playing rugby union for Castlebar Ladies in the Connacht Women's League.

She has also played for the Ireland women's international rules football team.