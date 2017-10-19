Cora Staunton has been getting to grips with Aussies Rules today

Mayo Ladies Football legend Cora Staunton has been getting to grips with Aussie Rules.

Staunton recently signed a professional conract with Sydney Giants and has taken to the pitch to learn the basics.

"The two main things that are different are obviously the ball and learning how to kick that […] and the biggest other thing would be the tackle, we don't have a defined tackle at home," she told RTÉ News.

VIDEO: Cora Staunton on her new role with Sydney Giants. more on @rtenews pic.twitter.com/VoqqggTRIt — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) October 19, 2017

The 34-year-old was scouted by coach Alan McConnell's son.

"Cora coming and choosing to embrace us a football club and AFL as a football code is just fantastic for our game and we think we're a great fit for each other," Alan McConnell said.

Staunton joins the Giants ahead of the second season of the eight club women's competition in February and March.

Coach Alan McConnell tells us more about @duckie15, the first Gaelic footballer to be drafted by an @aflwomens team. #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/Q5rGRjRjJz — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 18, 2017

"I'll only be over here for 16 weeks so it's going to be short but it's going to be difficult," she said.

"It's a new game and it's a new challenge," she added.