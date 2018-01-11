Coquelin leaves Arsenal after a decade for Valencia

Francis Coquelin has agreed to join LaLiga side Valencia on a four-and-a-half-year contract following a decade with Arsenal, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Coquelin, 26, arrived at Arsenal from French side Laval in 2008 and went on to make 160 first-team appearances.

The combative midfielder spent several loan spells away from the Gunners before establishing himself as an integral part of a Arsene Wenger side which won the FA Cup in both 2015 and 2017.

Coquelin, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the France national team, will be presented by Valencia this afternoon.

His deal at the Mestalla runs until the end of June 2022 and contains a buy-out clause of €80million, Valencia revealed on their official website.

The Frenchman is reported to have cost Marcelino’s Los Che - currently third in LaLiga - €13.5million after making only seven Premier League starts for the Gunners this season.

Speaking after the goalless draw at Chelsea on Wednesday night, Arsenal boss Wenger said: "He goes to Valencia. He didn’t get enough games with us this season.

"He had an opportunity. I let him go."