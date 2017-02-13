Coolmore star Fame And Glory has died

Multiple Group One winner Fame And Glory has died after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The son of Montjeu won 14 of his 26 starts for Aidan O'Brien including top-level victories in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud (2008), Irish Derby (2009), Tattersalls Gold Cup (2010), Coronation Cup (2010) and the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (2011).

He was retired to Coolmore stud at the end of the 2012 season having amassed over £2.3million in win and place prize-money.

Coolmore tweeted: "Fame And Glory sadly passed away this morning after suffering a suspected heart attack when covering a mare."

Fame And Glory sadly passed away this morning after suffering a suspected heart attack when covering a mare pic.twitter.com/McFoNl3nmH — Coolmore (@coolmorestud) February 13, 2017