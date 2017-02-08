Contract boost for Connacht ahead of trip to Cardiff

Hooker Dave Heffernan and second row James Cannon have signed extensions to their deals with Connacht.Both players have committed themselves to the province until 2019.

Great news today with the contact extensions confirmed of our senior players Dave Heffernan and James Cannon until the summer of 2019. pic.twitter.com/DhXCQf2s3b — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 8, 2017

Heffernan, a Mayo native, has featured in every game for Connacht so far this season. He made his senior debut against the Scarlets in March 2012 as a member of the Connacht Academy and shortly before he transitioned from the back row to hooker.

The 26-year-old has been a member of the Connacht senior squad since the beginning of the 2013/14 season.

Pat Lam & Dave Heffernan in good spirits talking to the media today as we prepare for the trip to play Cardiff Blues on Sun #GuinnessPRO12 pic.twitter.com/LK03eNrVlx — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 8, 2017

:“I have really enjoyed being witness to the phenomenal growth that Dave has made as a player and a person over the past four years in the senior set up,” Head Coach Pat Lam said. “I have no doubt that he will do everything possible when it comes to reaching the next level in his career and achieving great things.”

Second row James Cannon, who is Irish qualified through his paternal grandparents, joined Connacht in September after six seasons with Premiership side Wasps. The 6’8” inch lock has played in nine games for Connacht this season

Meanwhile ahead of their PRO12 encounter away to Cardiff this Sunday, the province have confirmed that Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Masterson and Stacey Ili are all fit and available.