Conte confident Chelsea can exploit winning momentum

Head coach Antonio Conte believes it is very important that Chelsea continue the momentum of their recent winning run.

The Italian again dismissed suggestions the club regaining the Premier League title was a formality after 16 wins in 18 games.

The Blues are nine points clear at the top of the table with 14 games to play after last Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

But Conte is determined to tell his players to focus on themselves ahead of apparently favourable fixtures with Burnley, Swansea, West Ham, Watford, Stoke and Crystal Palace, which come before Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge on April 5.

Conte told BBC Sport: "Now we are on top of the table, but this league is very tough.

"For me now it's important to continue to push and to exploit this momentum.

"If you send the right signal for us and not for the other opponents, it's very important."