Conor Murray’s fitness hangs in balance ahead of Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final

Munster are giving Conor Murray "every opportunity" to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

The scrum-half missed Ireland's final Six Nations game against England due to an injury he picked up the previous week against Wales.

Rassie Erasmus has rated Murray's chances of featuring this weekend as 50-50.

Keith Earls will take a full part in training this week after overcoming a shin injury, while Andrew Conway will continue to be reviewed for a neck injury.

And Jack O'Donoghue will undergo a scan on a hip injury he sustained in Saturday's PRO12 win over Zebre.