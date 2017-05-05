Conor Murray set for Munster return against Connacht

Conor Murray has been named on the bench for Munster's clash with Connacht in the Guinness PRO12 tomorrow.

The scrum-half hasn't played since damaging a nerve while playing for Ireland against Wales in the Six Nations last March.

In total Rassie Erasmus has made eight changes, with Billy Holland returning to captain the side.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer remaining in the front row, Billy Holland returns to captain the side and partners Darren O’Shea in the second row while the only other change in the pack sees Jean Deysel overcome a rib injury to start at blindside flanker.

Conor Oliver joins Jack O’Donoghue in completing the pack.

Angus Lloyd and Ian Keatley come in at half back with Keatley to make his 150th appearance for Munster against his former side.

Dave O’Callaghan is set to meet with a specialist for the knee injury he sustained in the round 21 win over Treviso.

Munster: Andrew Conway, Alex Wootton, Jaco Taute, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Angus Lloyd; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland – capt.; Jean Deysel, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, Conor Murray, Tyler Bleyendaal, Francis Saili.