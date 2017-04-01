Conor Murray ruled out of Champions Cup clash after late fitness test

There is bad news for fans of Munster Rugby this afternoon.

Scrum half Conor Murray has been ruled out of their European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

Scrum half Conor Murray had been named to start for the Reds, but reportedly failed a late fitness test.

Duncan Williams starts in his place.

The match between the two sides kicks off in Thomond Park at 5.45pm.
