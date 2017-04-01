Conor Murray ruled out of Champions Cup clash after late fitness test
01/04/2017 - 16:31:09Back to Sport Home
There is bad news for fans of Munster Rugby this afternoon.
Scrum half Conor Murray has been ruled out of their European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.
Just the 1 change to our starting XV with Duncan Williams starting in the place of Conor Murray. Angus Lloyd in the replacements #MUNvTOU— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 1, 2017
Scrum half Conor Murray had been named to start for the Reds, but reportedly failed a late fitness test.
Duncan Williams starts in his place.
The match between the two sides kicks off in Thomond Park at 5.45pm.
Join the conversation - comment here