Conor Murray remains a doubt as Munster look to secure PRO12 semi-final at Thomond Park

Conor Murray remains a doubt for Munster as they look to secure a home semi-final in the PRO12.

The scrum half is still being monitored as he looks to shrug off the shoulder injury suffered during the Six Nations.

Flanker Jean Deysel is out of Saturday's trip to Treviso with a rib injury.

Rassie Erasmus also has to plan without Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Conway and Tommy O’Donnell.

Rory Scannell is following the return-to-play protocols after sustaining a concussion in the Champions Cup defeat to Saracens.