Conor Murray named Player of the Year: 'We have had our challenges and some sad days along the way'

Conor Murray said he was delighted to win the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year award after a memorable and at times challenging year with Munster and Ireland.

The scrum-half was awarded the honour by his fellow players at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

Murray won the award ahead of Munster teammate CJ Stander and Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw, while Tadhg Furlong – who was also nominated – took home The Irish Times Supporters’ Player of the Year 2017.

“It has been an incredible season and one that I have thoroughly enjoyed,” Murray said. “We have had our challenges and some sad days along the way, but to have both Munster and Ireland performing at the highest level has been very satisfying.

“Being recognised in this way by my peers is special – I just hope that I can continue to do my job in the important games that are to come.”

The BNY Mellon Women’s XVs Player of the Year 2017 as voted by members of the Ireland squad was presented to Lindsay Peat and for the second year in a row, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe claimed the Mason Alexander Women’s 7s Player of the Year.

Garry Ringrose was named as the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year 2017 after cementing his place in the Irish midfield. The award was presented by Spence’s former teammate, Craig Gilroy.

Joining Ireland’s heroes in the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame was former Leicester and Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy. Connacht’s Ronan Loughney, a member of the Rugby Players Ireland Executive Board, was awarded the Vodafone Medal for Excellence, which rewards on-field effort combined with off-field commitment to the game.

The Zurich Contribution to Irish Society, was presented to both Hannah Tyrrell and Jake Heenan in recognition of their work in their respective communities.