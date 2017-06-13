Conor Mortimer: Most of Mayo's forwards 'not consistent enough', but don't write them off yet

Former Mayo forward Conor Mortimer has said that more of his county's forwards "need to step up" after their single-point defeat to Galway in Sunday's Connacht Football semi-final at Pearse Stadium.

However, he also added that talk of Mayo’s demise is premature despite them having to run the gauntlet of the qualifiers.

Mortimer was discussing Mayo’s forward line after the Green and Red’s defeat to Galway in his latest column for Paddy Power.

He said: "It’s obvious to everyone that Mayo are far too reliant on Cillian O’Connor and Andy Moran to get scores. It’s an ongoing issue and the other forwards need to step up."

Mayo ended up with 1-11 to Galway's 0-15 on Sunday courtesy of six points from O’Connor - five of them from frees - a goal and a point from Kevin McLoughlin and a point each from Moran, Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor and Patrick Durcan.

Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor during the clash with Galway on Sunday. Pic: Sportsfile

For Mortimer, outside of O’Connor and Moran, Mayo's forwards are not doing enough to win games for his county.

He said: "There’s plenty of attackers out there, Alan Dillon is on his way back from injury now and he’ll make a difference. They need to get Aidan O’Shea fully fit too, but the rest are just not consistent enough for the entire 70 minutes of games.

"The weight of the forwards needs to be balanced. Look at Galway in the first half; five out of six of their forwards scored. That’s far more of an even keel than Mayo’s."

The former All-Star also felt that Mayo got their tactics wrong, saying: "Tactically, Stephen Rochford’s Mayo could have been better on Sunday. Andy Moran kicked a good score and then he was taken off; he probably should have seen the game out.

"Aidan O’Shea came on in midfield, he could have been landed in at full forward - especially with the strong wind at Mayo’s backs. A few long balls into him, could have been the way to go."

However, Mortimer believes Mayo can turn things around saying: "It’s a very easy thing for people to say ‘Mayo, oh, they’re finished’. They tried saying that last year as well after they lost to Galway in the Connacht semi-final and then Mayo ended up in the All-Ireland final, steering their way through the qualifiers.

"It’s way too early in the season to make that kind of statement, and the best thing that could happen to them is to get a big outfit in the Qualifiers. Mayo tend to rise to those occasions and then anything can happen.

"Mayo are still serious All-Ireland contenders and if they squeeze through the qualifiers they definitely will be. On their day they can beat any team really and regardless of Sunday’s result they are still in the top three with Kerry and Dublin.

"If they can get a couple of back door wins under their belt and get their confidence up, they’ll still be there or thereabouts. Don’t write them off just yet."

