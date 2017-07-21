Conor McGregor’s latest sparring partner is a former critic

It’s just over one month until Conor McGregor steps into the ring with Floyd Mayweather for what’s being sold as the biggest fight in combat sport history.

But how does one prepare for a fight so big?

McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh had said previously stated that training for this fight would be “simpler” than for McGregor’s usual competitors in the UFC, due to the reduction in disciplines. They only need to focus on boxing.

But the McGregor camp has still got some big hitters in to help prepare for a fight he’s not expected to win.

The Notorious took to Instagram to update fans on how his training’s going, sharing a snap with former IBF light welterweight champion and WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi with his hands behind his back in homage to Roy Jones Jr.

The now-retired American boxer was critical of McGregor after he attained his boxing license earlier this year, trash talking the Irishman in what he’s since admitted were attempts to get the Mayweather fight, and cheque, for himself.

During his recent world press tour McGregor responded to a question about Malignaggi by saying he’d have to “answer to what he’s been saying” with a “knock in the gym.” That’s exactly what happened.

“I wouldn’t say I’m going there to train him but I might be able to give him some technical titbits,” Malignaggi told MMA Hour.

“I think Conor has a very capable training team, he has a team that understands him inside and outside the Octagon.

“I’ll be going there to spar and if I see anything then of course I’ll share my views.”

Given that this is the Notorious we’re talking about, McGregor stepped into the ring looking very serious in some Gucci shorts.

The majority of the Irishman’s posts over recent days and weeks have shown him preparing for the fight, and McGregor is known for his rigorous training schedule.

As for the August 26 fight itself, McGregor has predicted he’ll stop Mayweather before the fourth round.

It’s really not long now until the world discovers if Mystic Mac will have struck again.