Conor McGregor's father 'impressed' with son's waxwork

Conor McGregor's Dad says he's very impressed with a waxwork of his son.

The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin unveiled the life-like statue this afternoon.

His father Tony says 'The Notorious' will also be happy with how it turned out.

"I think he'll be impressed," he said.

"It's the same size, the stance is spot on, and the physiognomy is uncanny.

"He's going global, the whole family is immensely proud, how could we not be?"