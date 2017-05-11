Conor McGregor wants to fight twice this year

Conor McGregor looks set for a return to the octagon in 2017, if UFC chief Dana White’s latest comments are anything to go by.

The Dubliner just welcomed his first child, Conor Jack McGregor, an event he had taken some time away from fighting to prepare for.

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

But with both girlfriend Dee Devlin and son well, White said he’s been in contact with the Notorious and the signs are positive.

“Conor wants to fight,” he told ESPN. “Conor wants to fight Floyd – Conor wants to fight twice this year, so we’ll just have to see how this thing plays out.”

The much-hyped bout with Mayweather may never happen, with White admitting negotiations aren’t too far down the road, but if it was to happen around September or October McGregor could still feasibly return to the octagon before the year is out.

They doubted me then too. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

UFC has struggled in 2017, with few crowd-pulling big fights.

But with McGregor seemingly eyeing up a return, UFC’s year could yet end well.