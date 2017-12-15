Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather revenue falls just short of record

Conor McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather made an unbelievable $600m (€510m) in revenue around the world, Showtime have announced.

The "Money Fight" at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last August didn't quite eclipse the record set by Mayweather's bour with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

The Dubliner's fight did generate 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, just 300,000 short of the 4.6 million who paid to see the Pacquiao fight.

The premium cable channel said the tally includes traditional pay-per-view providers on television and online portals such as Showtime’s app and UFC.tv in the US and Canada.

The blockbuster event took in more than over $600m in revenue from ticket sales, sponsorship and international distribution.