Conor McGregor tweets that the fight with Mayweather 'is on'

The long rumoured fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has taken a new twist this evening.

McGregor took to social media tweeting a photo of himself and Mayweather's father and trainer, Floyd Mayweather Snr, saying "The fight is on".

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

Yahoo Sport has also reported that the fight between the UFC fighter and the boxer is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on August 26, but further details like terms of the deal or the venue were not yet available.

Mayweather has since taken to social media to confirm the fight between the two champions, tweeting "it's official".

The fight is set to have a card made up entirely of boxing and will be distributed by Showtime pay-per-view, as reported by Yahoo Sport, with Mayweather Promotions being the lead promoter.

Mayweather will come out of retirement for the fight, having earned a perfect 49-0 pro record.

McGregor has taken the UFC by storm, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

The match-up is certain to be lucrative with Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 became the highest-grossing pay-per-view in history while McGregor boasts being the biggest pay-per-view draw in MMA history.