Conor McGregor stepped up his boxing training with Michael Conlan in California

There has been plenty of talk about a Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather fight, but seeing the Irishman honing his boxing craft in recent weeks is the biggest hint of all.

The 28-year-old was filmed with Michael Conlan, Olympic bronze medal winner at the London 2012 Olympic Games, in a gym in Los Angeles to work on a skill he’ll need if he’s to get in a ring with the man they call “Money”.

Conlan is gearing up for a pretty big event as well.

Having endured a disappointing verdict in the Rio 2016 Olympic quarter-finals, the 25-year-old is going professional and is making his debut at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

It could be a big 12 months for both men.