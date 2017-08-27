Conor McGregor receives support from boxing legends after loss

Conor McGregor was told he had "nothing to be ashamed of" by boxing great Lennox Lewis and several others came out in support of the Irishman as the dust started to settle on his round-10 loss to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

The UFC star was not expected to last longer than a round by many on his boxing debut, particularly given his opponent is one of the greatest fighters of all time.

But going to the 10th round has earned him plenty of credit, particularly on American soil, with the bout described as "amazing" and McGregor praised for making the notoriously cagey Mayweather open up.

Here, we round up some of the best social media reaction to the mega-fight.

Britain's former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis:

Conner kept it interesting but he was outboxed and outclassed in the square ring. Nothing to be ashamed of tho. I like him even more now! 👍🏾 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 27, 2017

FM executed his plan perfectly &took CM 2deep waters. CM was game &I have respect 4what he tried 2do. Will be a superstar going forward! — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 27, 2017

Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade:

I'm not mad that I stayed up all night to watch this fight. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @FloydMayweather is definitely TBE!!! @TheNotoriousMMA Much Respect!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2017

Former England striker Gary Lineker:

Really brave effort from @TheNotoriousMMA but @FloydMayweather is a true champion of his sport. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2017

NBA hall-of-famer Shaquille O'Neal:

Congrats Champ @FloydMayweather great job on your KO on @TheNotoriousMMA and your 50-0 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 27, 2017

Four-time world champion Shane Mosley:

Damn good fight. Mayweather put on a hell of a show. Conor did much better than I had expected. Hats off to both guys. Worth the money 💰 — Shane Mosley (@ShaneMosley_) August 27, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert:

.@FloydMayweather is so precise😱. Bravo good sir. @TheNotoriousMMA ran out of gas but I like that he wanted to keep going even if KO. 💯 — Iman Shumpert I (@imanshumpert) August 27, 2017

American broadcaster Cassidy Hubbarth:

Can't remember the last time a fighter has made Floyd fight... Floyd is fighting and is very much alive. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) August 27, 2017

Seattle Seahawks quarter-back Russel Wilson:

That was an amazing fight to watch! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 27, 2017

Wrestler Triple H:

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before...#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017

Manny Pacquiao, once a foe of Mayweather and also beaten by him:

Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50! — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) August 27, 2017

Irish fighter Carl Frampton:

We all know he can fight but if he can learn to adapt to 12 rounds Conor will be a very good boxer. A lot of millions richer. Happy days — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) August 27, 2017

