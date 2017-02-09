Conor McGregor posted a boxing video, should Floyd Mayweather be worried?

Talks of a potential super fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather have intensified recently, and evidence of McGregor’s boxing training will only further the rumours.

Mayweather recently expressed his personal interest in the fight as well, having gone 49 fights unbeaten during his boxing career – this video McGregor posted on Instragram would suggest the Irishman has taken the American’s comments seriously.

Check it out.

Boxing at SBG A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Once you’ve worked out who is who, (McGregor is in the green), the champion lightweight can be seen to be working hard on his technique. However, people weren’t convinced he was anywhere near the standard of Mayweather.

McGregor cannot beat Mayweather in a boxing match... — Todd (@T_Sekowski05) February 8, 2017

Mayweather and Mcgregor shouldn't be in the same sentence when talking about boxing — Dan Candelaria (@DanCandelaria1) February 8, 2017

Having said that, we’ve yet to see how Mayweather would cope should the fight move away from boxing and more towards McGregor’s strengths.