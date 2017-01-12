Conor McGregor just took a deeply personal shot at Floyd Mayweather

Can they just get in the ring now?

It feels like forever that this war of words between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been going on, and after a brief break Floyd Mayweather rekindled it.

Speaking to ESPN’s First Take Money said he genuinely wants to make the fight happen, with him receiving 100 million dollars and McGregor no more than 15 million. The Notorious had this response.

If you don’t know, Mayweather reportedly got angry about text messages from NBA guard CJ Watson on former long-term partner Josie Harris’ phone before assaulting her in 2010. Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail the following year.

So it’s definitely a personal dig from McGregor.

It’s a noticeable step up in the rhetoric between the pair, but ultimately the only thing that’s going to make Mayweather fight is money. Get that right, and we may all get to see an epic fight.