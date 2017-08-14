Conor McGregor has done something lovely for the fan that wrote a song about him

When Mick Konstantin wrote the song about Conor McGregor that’s been taking over the internet his one real hope was that the Notorious might see it.

Mick’s video has been viewed over three million times on Facebook alone since being uploaded on August 9.

It didn’t take long before McGregor had seen it, with a video showing him watching it on Instagram just a few hours later. And his gesture to Mick shows the 29-year-old was clearly very taken by it.

The Irishman has revealed that he’s flying Mick and a friend out to Las Vegas for the Floyd Mayweather fight as a thanks.

“It was one hell of a song. It’s a very catchy song. We actually reached out to the guy, I had my people reach out to the guy and we are booking him a flight, him plus one,” McGregor told MMA Fighting.

“I want to bring him over to the fight and get him tickets and put him in a hotel. I’ll meet him maybe after the fight but it’s one hell of a song.

“I’m gonna bring him in just as a thank you for the support. I mean what a song, it’s the journey in music form. Myself and my team, we’ve enjoyed it very much and we’re going to fly the guy out. Him and whoever, him and a friend.”

The song took Mick, who had a viral hit last year with a song about the Euros, a couple of days to come up with – a lot of which was spent going through YouTube to check there weren’t any big McGregor quotes that had been missed.

“I couldn’t believe it, literally couldn’t believe it. That was kind of the dream when I wrote it at the start,” Mick told MacLife Productions about his reaction after seeing McGregor listen to his song.

Mick was clearly a big fan before but his love for McGregor must surely now be through the roof.