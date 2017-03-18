Conor McGregor confronts boxing writers at Michael Conlan fight

Michael Conlan was the main event at Madison Square Garden last night but Conor McGregor created a few more headlines with his presence at ringside, writes Stephen Barry.

McGregor was one of the first to congratulate Conlan after his third round stoppage, with the duo celebrating together on the ropes.

The UFC lightweight champion has long been linked with a fight against Floyd Mayweather, who has declared himself out of retirement as the bout looks increasingly likely to be scheduled for a June date.

After Conlan’s victory, McGregor confronted ESPN boxing writer Dan Rafael, who has dismissed the potential super-fight as unlikely to be approved due to it being a “dangerous mismatch” for the Irishman against the unbeaten Mayweather.

McGregor promised to make Rafael, and the gathered group of journalists, “eat their words”.

“You're the boxing guy? I'm the boxing guy,” McGregor told Rafael.

“Watch me take over boxing. Trust me on that. No-one in this boxing game knows what's coming. Trust me on that.

“I'm going to step in there and shock the whole goddamn world. Trust me on that.

Michael Conlan celebrates with Matthew Macklin, Manny Robles and Conor McGregor. Pic: INPHO/Tom Hogan

“Look me in the eyes, 28 years of age, confident as a mother******, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand.

“Trust me, I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words.

Conor McGregor at ringside at Madison Square Garden.

“It's getting close. Don't worry about it. You'll hear about it.

“I'm out of here. I am boxing.”

OK @TheNotoriousMMA just got right in my face: "You're the boxing guy! Watch me take over boxing. I am #boxing." OK then. Good luck! — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) March 18, 2017

McGregor carried the Irish tricolour into the ring for Conlan’s walkout, while videos showed the Dubliner in full voice in the dressing room beforehand and outside the ropes during the fight.