Conor McGregor cancels Dublin event at late notice

A €104-a-head evening with Conor McGregor scheduled for Dublin this Friday has been cancelled, writes Stephen Barry.

The event was announced a week ago and quickly sold-out, but a statement from the Red Cow Moran Hotel and Industry Entertainment said that McGregor has had a last-minute change of schedule due to circumstances beyond their control.

The UFC lightweight champion will instead be in Las Vegas on Friday.

The organisers said: “(we) would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope that a new date for this special evening will be set in the not too distant future.”

All ticket holders who purchased tickets via TicketStop.ie will be automatically refunded. Those who booked through the Red Cow Moran Hotel can contact them via 01 4593650 or at redcowinn@moranhotels.com.

A similar Q&A-style event with McGregor held in Manchester last month sold 5,000 tickets, ranging in price from £25 (€29) to £300 (€353). The event was also streamed online at a cost of £3.99 (€5).