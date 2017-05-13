Conor McGregor befriended boxing champ Katie Taylor last night

Two of Ireland's finest and fiercest fighting machines met recently but thankfully for everyone involved, the pair got on like a house on fire.

Katie Taylor and Conor McGregor met last night and had some snaps taken together.

The pictures show the athletes grinning from ear to ear with Conor throwing a friendly arm around the boxing champ, Taylor.

Both tweeted a snap of the encounter with Katie saying she was 'privileged' to meet and chat with 'the world's best'

High praise indeed!
