Connolly aside, Jim Gavin has full compliment of players for Dublin's Leinster football final

Michael Darragh Macauley will be among a full complement of players available to Jim Gavin - Diarmuid Connolly aside - for Dublin's Leinster football final with Kildare this Sunday, writes Brendan O'Brien.

The midfielder's availability after knee troubles, combined with the return to fitness of John Small (hamstring) and of Philly McMahon (also said to be a hamstring) leaves the Dublin brains trust with an enviable amount of options for a game that could see them claim an unprecedented seven Leinster titles on the trot.

Paul Flynn, who has been fighting for full fitness this summer, is another to be given the green light. Gavin confirmed that Macauley, whose knee injury has been ongoing since April, Small and McMahon had all played internal games in recent weeks

"Yeah, we've had a really good two weeks of work now to the final," said Gavin on Thursday morning.

"Most players went back to their clubs midweek after the Leinster semi-final. The mood is good.

"We've prepared really well for the last number of weeks and just looking forward to a big challenge now on Sunday."