Connacht welcome Irish internationals back for Pro12 encounter

Connacht welcome Irish internationals Kieran Marmion, Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane back into their side to face the Newport Gwent Dragons.

Centre Tom Farrell has been handed his full debut after joining from Bedford Blues last month, while hooker Dave Heffernan comes into the team as the fifth and final change.

From the bench, 23-year-old Steve Crosbie, who also joined the province last month, is in line to make his Connacht debut.

“We’re all really excited to be back playing at home for the first time in five weeks. By all accounts it will be a full house here again tomorrow and that always drives us on,” said head coach Pat Lam.

Connacht team to face Newport Gwent Dragons (Connacht caps in brackets):

15 Tiernan O’Halloran (119)

14 Niyi Adeolokun (50)

13 Tom Farrell (2)

12 Craig Ronaldson (59)

11 Matt Healy (85)

10 Jack Carty (72)

9 Kieran Marmion (115)

1 Denis Buckley (109)

2 Dave Heffernan (76)

3 Finlay Bealham (73)

4 Ultan Dillane (37)

5 Quinn Roux (47)

6 Sean O’Brien (32)

7 Jake Heenan (48)

8 John Muldoon (293) (captain)

Replacements:

16 Tom McCartney (57)

17 Ronan Loughney (190)

18 JP Cooney (44)

19 James Cannon (10)

20 Nepia Fox-Matamua (17)

21 Caolin Blade (38)

22 Steve Crosbie (0)

23 Rory Parata (25)