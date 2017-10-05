Connacht welcome back captain John Muldoon for Ulster clash tomorrow

Captain John Muldoon returns to the Connacht team as one of five changes for tomorrow’s Pro 14 Interprovincial against Ulster in Belfast.

Finlay Bealham, and Matt Healy are also recalled, while the match will mark Kieran Marmion’s 100 appearance for the Province.

Tommy Bowe is back on the Ulster wing.

The Monaghan man takes the place of Andrew Trimble.

Stuart McCloskey is recalled to join Luke Marshall in the centre.

Chris Henry returns to captain the side from the back row.

Marcell Coetzee looks set to miss the start of Ulster’s Champions Cup campaign.

The Springboks flanker is returning to South Africa after suffering pain and swelling in his left knee.

The 24 year old was out of action for nine months after undergoing an operation in April, and the issue is to be assessed by the same surgeon.