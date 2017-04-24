Connacht sign returning second-row after spell in New Zealand

Connacht have continued building for life after Pat Lam with the announcement of Gavin Thornbury's signing.

The former Leinster Academy second-row has signed a two-year deal after spending the past six months with New Zealand club, Border.

In his short spell in New Zealand, Thornbury had impressed enough to play for the Wanganui provincial side.

Forwards coach Jimmy Duffy says Thornbury is a strong set piece operator and has shown an eye for scoring opportunities.

“We are delighted to be adding Gavin to our squad for next season,” said Duffy.

“He is someone we have been monitoring over the past number of seasons.

“Gavin is a strong set piece operator, has a huge appetite for work and has shown an eye for scoring opportunities. We are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club.”

Gavin Thornbury added: “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play with Connacht Rugby.

“The exciting brand of rugby is hugely attractive and I very much hope to build on my experience to date - particularly from New Zealand.

“I look forward to making a positive contribution to the club’s continued success over the next few years.”