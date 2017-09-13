Connacht sign Fijian international centre

Connacht have signed Fijian international centre Eroni Vasiteri Narumasa.

The 28-year old has signed a one-year deal at the Sportsground, with the option of a second.

Eroni joins from Fijian Drua who play in the Australian National Rugby Championship.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Fijian centre Eroni Vasiteri Narumasa.#StrongerInGreen



Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “I am delighted to announce that we are adding Eroni Vasiteri to our squad. Eroni is a strong, physical player who will give us greater options for the season ahead in the Guinness PRO14 and European Challenge Cup.

“Eroni will integrate into the squad in the coming weeks and I’m sure he will get a massive reception from the Sportsground crowd.”

Vasiteri added: “I am hugely excited about this latest challenge in my career. I cannot wait to get over to Ireland and start training with my new teammates.

“The new Guinness PRO14 Championship is an exciting competition and I can’t wait to line out for Connacht in the season ahead.

“Connacht has a legendary support in the Sportsground and I look forward to representing the province.”