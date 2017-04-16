Connacht release fitting tribute to 300 cap man John Muldoon

Back to Sport Home

Loyal, committed, inspirational.

Just some of the words used to describe John Muldoon in a stirring tribute to the Connacht man released last night.

The Western province released the video ahead of their captain's 300th cap against Leinster and it shows just why the back row is regarded as Mr Connacht.

Sadly, there was no fairy tale for Muldoon as they lost to Leinster 37-24, but there was no shortage of warm messages congratulating the long-serving skipper.

Congratulations, John.
KEYWORDS: rugby, Connacht, John Muldoon

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport