Connacht prop JP Cooney signs on for sixth season at the Sportsground

Connacht Rugby has announced that JP Cooney, Shane Delahunt, Steve Crosbie and Tom Farrell have all signed new contracts for the 2017/18 season.

The quartet will all be working under new coach Kieran Keane next season, with Pat Lam moving to Bristol

Prop JP Cooney made his 50th appearance for the Westerners this season with the 27-year-old already having played five seasons with Connacht.

JP Cooney. Pic: Sportsfile

Crosbie is extending his stay at the province having only joined in January. The out half featured in three games this season.

Hooker Delahunt enjoyed 11 appearances in his debut season while 23-year-old Farrell lined out nine times for Connacht this year.

Commenting on the contract extensions, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said:

"Our squad is taking shape for next season and we're delighted with the level of retention in the senior ranks.

"To have continuity up front in the shape of JP and Shane is a great boost and we are excited by what Steve and Tom can add to the squad having only joined us earlier in the year.

"Recruitment remains ongoing as we look to finalise the makeup of our squad for next season.”

Connacht also confirmed that senior players Conor Carey, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Stacey Ili have had the second year on their current contracts activated and will remain at the Sportsground for the 2017/18 season.