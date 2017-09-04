Connacht no longer lies in slumber seep as heroes bring home the Liam McCarthy Cup

After a 29-year wait, Galway's victorious hurlers have brought the Liam McCarthy Cup back to the city of the tribes.

Thousands turned out this evening to greet the Senior and Minor champions as they made their way back across the Shannon.

The fans turned out in droves for a homecoming event this evening at Pearse Stadium.

It fell to mayor of Galway Pearse Flannery to welcome the hurling heroes with a rousing introduction.

To a roaring crowd, he said: "It is my pleasure to finish by telling you this - Connacht no longer lies on slumber deep, because the West's awake!"