Connacht make seven changes for trip to Edinburgh

There are seven changes to the Connacht team beaten in Zebre last weekend side for tomorrow’s clash against Edinburgh at Myreside.

Ireland internationals Tiernan O'Halloran and Kieran Marmion are among the players returning to the starting XV.

Marmion starts at scrum-half while Niyi Adeolokun returns on the right ring.

Kieran Marmion is named in the half backs.

Danie Poolman switches to the left flank while Steve Crosbie makes his second start for the province at out-half.

Completing the five personnel changes in the backline, Eoin Griffin is handed a starting place and will partner Bundee Aki in the centres.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy replaces Finlay Bealham in the front row while Denis Buckley and Tom McCartney retain their places.

Quinn Roux and Andrew Browne continue to lock down together in the second row.

Eoin McKeon moves to blindside flanker, Jake Heenan starts while captain John Muldoon continues at number eight.

Head coach Pat Lam said: "This is our third away game in a row and after last week's game in Italy, we have an opportunity to produce a performance we can be proud of.

"Although we have been creating numerous opportunities to score, it is all about making sure we take those chances tomorrow night.

"Edinburgh are always tough, physical opposition and we are looking forward to a big challenge on our first visit to Myreside.”

Edinburgh v Connacht at Myreside Stadium on Friday April 7 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Connacht team: 15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Eoin Griffin, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Danie Poolman, 10 Steve Crosbie, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Tom McCartney, 3 Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Andrew Browne, 6 Eoin McKeon, 7 Jake Heenan, 8 John Muldoon - capt.

Replacements: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 JP Cooney, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Cannon, 20 Sean O'Brien, 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Jack Carty, 23 Josh Rowland.