Connacht make it two wins from two in European Challenge Cup

In Pool Five of the European Challenge Cup, Connacht made it two wins from two with an uninspiring 15-8 victory over Worcester, who suffered their ninth away defeat in a row in the competition.

Captain Eoghan Masterson's early try and a Jack Carty penalty gave the home side an 8-0 lead at half-time and although a try from Josh Adams reduced the deficit, Matt Healy's scored made sure of the win.

Jack Carty of Connacht is tackled by Jack Singleton. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

A late penalty from Australian Jono Lance, who was making his first start for the club, secured a bonus point for the Warriors.

Edinburgh took control of Pool Four with a comprehensive 73-14 rout of Krasny Yar in Moscow.

Blair Kinghorn scored Edinburgh's first try just five minutes into the contest and it set the tone as Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Lewis Carmichael, Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum (two), Fraser McKenzie, Stuart McInally, and Kinghorn again all crossed, adding to a penalty try.

Kinghorn added four conversions, James Tovey kicked three and Hidalgo-Clyne two more to go with a penalty.

Edinburgh started the day level on five points with Krasny Yar at the top of the group.

Pau beat Zebre 38-33 in Pool Three, while Dragons claimed their first win in Pool One with a 28-21 success at bottom side Enisei-STM.

Dragons captain Cory Hill, Jared Rosser, Hallam Amos and Charlie Davies all scored tries for the visitors, who had to hold on for the victory when Anton Rudoy's late try was converted by Yury Kushnarev.

Newcastle moved to the top of Pool One after a tense comeback 21-20 win at Bordeaux-Begles.

The French outfit led 17-7 at half-time but a converted try from Jon Welsh edged the Falcons to victory.

Number eight Ryan Burrows and fly-half Toby Flood were the other try-scorers for the visitors, with the latter also kicking all three conversions.

Bordeaux's tries came courtesy of Marco Tauleigne and Sebastien Taofifenua, with stand-off Simon Hickey kicking two penalties and both conversions.