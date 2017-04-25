Connacht extend contracts for two back-rows

Connacht have secured two homegrown back-rows with fresh contract extensions.

Eoin McKeon and Darragh Leader have both agreed new deals to keep them at the Sportsground.

Commenting on the latest contract news, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said: “The contract extensions of local born players Eoin and Darragh is great news for Connacht Rugby and our supporters.

“We are really pleased with how are retention plan is taking shape for next season and beyond.”

McKeon is also back in contention to face the Scarlets this weekend, however Niyi Adeolokun's season is over.

The winger will miss the next 4 to 5 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat to Leinster.