Connacht coach Conor McPhillips to join Pat Lam at Bristol

Bristol have announced the appointment of Conor McPhillips as an assistant coach for next season.

McPhillips will join up with his current Connacht boss Pat Lam, who takes the coaching reins at Bristol this summer.

Conor McPhillips

The 36-year-old joined Connacht's backroom staff in 2010 as head of performance analysis, before moving into the coaching set-up as a backs and attack specialist.

Commenting on the move, McPhillips said: "I have many great memories after 15 years with Connacht Rugby, as a player, performance analyst and coach.

"It was with Connacht that I got my first opportunity to move in to coaching and it’s been an incredibly rewarding time working as part of the backroom team.

"The relationships I’ve built here and the friends I’ve made will be what I miss most but I feel the time is right to challenge myself as a coach in a new environment."

Backs Coach Conor McPhillips to finish with Connacht at end of season @ https://t.co/E194wEnnL0 pic.twitter.com/tX34ulrzF4 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 23, 2017

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane added his thanks to McPhillips.

"I’d like to thank Conor for all the work he’s done with Connacht over the last number of years and wish him and his family the very best in their move to England during the summer."

Bristol's acting head coach Mark Tainton said: "Conor is an excellent young coach with a detailed knowledge of the game.

"He understands Pat's rugby philosophy and the way that he wants to play the game.

Pat Lam

"It is important for Pat to build a coaching team around him of people that he not only trusts, but that he believes can help to build a strong culture and take Bristol Rugby forward."

Bristol are currently bottom of the Aviva Premiership, six points behind 11th-placed Worcester.