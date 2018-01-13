Connacht book Challenge Cup quarter-final spot

A second-half fightback helped Connacht preserve their unbeaten run in Pool Five after a 24-24 draw at Worcester.

The province did lose their 100% record but they still hold a six-point advantage over the Warriors.

Pic: Malcolm Couzens/Sportsfile

Tires from Perry Humphreys and Sam Lewis and a conversion from Chris Pennell saw Worcester race into a 12-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

Connacht responded with tries from John Muldoon and Niyi Adeolokun but further scores from Humphreys and Josh Adams sent the Warriors into the break 24-14 up.

But Connacht secured a share of the spoils with a second-half try from Tiernan O'Halloran and a penalty and conversion from Craig Ronaldson.

Pic: Malcolm Couzens/Sportsfile

- PA