Connacht and Munster name teams for Pro14 derby

Connacht and Munster have both named their teams for tomorrow's Pro14 interprovincial at the Sportsground.

Munster make just three changes from the side which beat Racing 92, but Tyler Bleyendaal remains sidelined with a neck injury.

Andrew Conway takes the place of Darren Sweetnam on the wing.

John Ryan and Mark Flanagan come into the front five.

Ian Keatley remains at out half, with JJ Hanrahan providing cover on the bench.

Simon Zebo, who was left out of the Ireland squad for the autumn internationals, starts at fullback.

Guinness PRO14 rugby returns this week & the team has been named for Friday night's #CONvMUN https://t.co/n8ImCbM3oJ pic.twitter.com/KqWl9yi0Nq — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 26, 2017

Connacht have made eight changes to their team.

Captain John Muldoon, Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Marmion among those recalled.

Bundee Aki lines out at outside centre having been named in Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

Kieran Keane has named his starting XV for tomorrow’s eagerly awaited interprovincial clash with Munster (7.35pm) https://t.co/i1JrJEUOhQ pic.twitter.com/cmCxzfWoYI — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 26, 2017

Niyi Adeolokun could make his first appearance of the season from the bench.