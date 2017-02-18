Congratulations, Harry and Rachel! Irish international welcomes rainbow baby

Harry Arter and his partner Rachel have received some joyous news with the birth of their baby girl Raine, writes Stephen Barry.

Raine Renee Arter arrived late on Friday evening, with Arter announcing the good news via Instagram.

Raine’s middle name, Renee, is in memory of the couple’s first daughter, who was tragically stillborn in December 2015.

Arter remembered Renee, while welcoming Raine into the world, by posting a picture of a rainbow, including two hearts.

Thrilled with the incredible news @HarryArter2 and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With Fondest Love from us all 🍾🌈 — Jeff Mostyn (@jeffmostyn) February 18, 2017

“A rainbow baby is the understanding that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravage of a storm,” began the message.

“When the rainbow appears, it doesn’t mean the storm never happened or that the family is now dealing with its aftermath.

“What is means is that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of the darkest clouds…”

He also wrote, below the picture, “Welcome Raine Renee Arter, we are all so proud of you.”