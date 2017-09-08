Confident Mayo GAA fan pens smart letter to Sunday Game host Des Cahill

A very confident Mayo fan has sent a letter to Sunday Game host Des Cahill requesting he shows footage of GAA pundits saying Mayo would never win the All-Ireland to hopefully prove them wrong, writes Ciara Phelan.

In the letter, he also tells Des that he loves the programme but hates Des' dancing, referring to his stint on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

After Dublin beat Mayo in last year's All-Ireland replay, Cahill asked GAA pundits if Mayo could bounce back in 2018 with all but one saying they couldn't.

Pat Spillane, Colm O'Rourke, Ciaran Whelan, Tomás Ó Sé and Dessie Dolan all agreed that Mayo may never win an All-Ireland but Joe Brolly disagreed saying there was no reason that they couldn't win.

Peter from Westport who is very confident that Mayo will bring Sam back to the west has now requested that footage of all five saying Mayo could not win be shown after the game next weekend.

The letter read:

"Dear Des, When Mayo win Sam on Sunday week will uou play the last 5 minutes of the Sunday Game after last year's All-Ireland final when you asked all your pundits would Mayo ever win the All-Ireland. Thank you for reading this," it read.

Peter brilliantly signed off the short letter with a P.S.

"Best regards, Peter. Ps, Love your programme, hate your dancing."

Interesting letter from Mayo ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.... remember? #Dublin v #Mayo pic.twitter.com/FeXsSVUO11 — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) September 8, 2017

We think Peter shold make an appearance on the Sunday Game no matter who wins the game!