Comfortable victory for Kerry over Waterford at Fraher Field

Kerry 1-18 Waterford 0-7

Kerry secured comfortable passage to the Munster U21 football final with this facile victory away to Waterford, writes Eoghan Cormican.

It was game over at half-time, Kerry in front by 1-12 to 0-1. The pre-match forecast of a sizeable Kerry victory almost rang true from as early as the 20th second - Lee O’Donoghue putting Cathal Bambury through on goal. Fortunately for Waterford, though, Bambury’s kick hit the post.

The visitors didn’t have long to wait to open their account. Killian Spillane, Andrew Barry and Cathal Bambury had them three clear come the fourth minute. Bambury, Sean O’Shea and Matthew O’Flaherty doubled their advantage before David Looby put the home side on the board 12 minutes in.

That was to be their sole score of the half and it was Looby who kicked their second when it did arrive on 33 minutes. That was also a dead-ball effort and not until Conor Gleeson burst past four green and gold jerseys on the 40th minute did Waterford have a score from play to their name.

Killian Spillane supplied the Kerry goal in the opening period following a superb run and layoff by the lively Sean O’Shea. Two points from Tom O’Sullivan sandwiched a white flag from Spillane to leave the Kingdom 14 to the good at the break.

They’d ease off in the second period safe in the knowledge that they would not be caught. Both teams finished with 14 men; Cormac Coffey picked up a second yellow on 42 minutes. In the subsequent action, Waterford’s Cormac Curran hit Andrew Barry off the ball and received a straight red card.

Scorers for Kerry: K Spillane (1-6, 0-3 frees); C Bambury (0-4); S O’Shea (0-3, 0-1 free); T O’Sullivan (0-2); L O’Donoghue, A Barry, M Flaherty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: D Looby (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’45); J Allen (0-1 free), C Murray, C Gleeson, E O’Halloran (0-1 each).

Kerry: S Ryan (Rathmore); TL O’Sullivan (Dingle), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), B Sugrue (Renard); J Morgan (Austin Stacks), T O’Sullivan (Dingle), C Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys); A Barry (Na Gaeil), B O’Sullivan (Dingle); B Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue), S O’Shea (Kenmare), M Flaherty (Dingle); L O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), K Spillane (Templenoe), C Bambury (Dingle).

Subs: I Parker (Churchill) for O’Shea (40 mins); B O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for T O’Sullivan (43 mins); R Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht) for Barry (43); D O’Brien (Glenflesk) for Sugrue (47), B Barrett (Ardfert) for Flaherty (47); G O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for Foley (54).

Waterford: K Dwane (Ballinacourty); C McCarthy (Ballinacourty), S Ryan (The Nire), M Cronin (Ardmore); D O’Cathasaigh (An Rinn), S Kelly (Gaultier), E O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg); D Guiry (The Nire), C Curran (Brickey Rangers); C Murray (Rathgormack), M Sweeney (Stradbally), D Looby (Ballinacourty); J Allen (Dungarvan), C Gleeson (The Nire), C Browne (Erin’s Own).

Subs: C O’Neill (Brickey Ragers) for Ryan (19 mins, bc); D Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty) for Sweeney (38); J Mulcahy (The Nire) for Browne (53).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).