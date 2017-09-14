Cologne fans brought some serious atmosphere to London before the Arsenal game

Thousands of Cologne FC fans descended on London’s West End on Thursday afternoon ahead of their club’s Europa League clash against Arsenal.

About 20,000 fans have journeyed to London to watch the game and some of these supporters brought Soho to a standstill as they marched before getting transport to the Emirates Stadium.

People in surrounding offices filmed the fans flooding the streets.

The Met Police released a statement about the “large group” of fans, saying: “They did throw bottles and let off flares, but there was no significant disorder, police were on scene and there have been no arrests. The group has now left the area.”

The supporters then descended on Highbury and Islington, near the Emirates station, disrupting bus services to and from the area as they blocked the road on their way to the stadium.

The game, Arsenal’s first Europa League match, will kick off at just after 8pm on Thursday.
