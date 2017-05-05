Colm 'Gooch' Cooper joins Sunday Game panel

Retired Kerry GAA star Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper is set to become a regular pundit on The Sunday Game next season, RTÉ has announced.

He will join Kilkenny hurling great Henry Shefflin and Kerry legend Pat Spillane as well as Dessie Dolan, Liam Sheedy, Tomás Ó Sé, Anthony Daly, Ciaran Whelan and Eddie Brennan as part of the expert panel to provide analysis throughout the summer’s GAA Championship season.

Sparks could fly in the studio following recent comments by fellow Sunday Game pundit Joe Brolly that the Kerry star lacked a “warrior mentality”.

RTÉ Sport is set to cover 31 live games on RTÉ2 Television right from provincial first rounds through to September’s All-Ireland finals.

There will also be exclusive national coverage of every match in both codes on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport, and up to 60 live games across football and hurling on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The Gooch, Kerry’s all-time leading Championship scorer, called time on his inter-county playing days after finally winning an All-Ireland club title with Dr Crokes on St Patrick’s Day at Croke Park this year.

He will be live on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport this Sunday at 2pm for the launch of RTÉ Sports' 2017 GAA Championship coverage alongside an array of well-known panellists.

This special edition of Sunday Sport will also be available to watch on the RTÉ News Now channel.

He will also appear as a special guest alongside Henry Shefflin on the Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday night on RTÉ One (9.50pm).