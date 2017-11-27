Colm Cooper: ‘Will I be playing in 2018? You can be sure of it’

By Michael Moynihan

Colm 'Gooch' Cooper has laughed off suggestions that a sub-par performance for Dr Crokes in Sunday’s Munster final could accelerate his retirement from the game.

The 34-year old told Examiner Sport “you can be sure of it” when asked if he’d be donning his club colours in 2018. And he added that he’d be giving Crokes his full and undivided attention next season.

“I’m still enjoying it, it’s still fun, I’m still in reasonable shape and I still get a kick out of it,” he said at a Cork IT bursary awards presentation Monday night. “And I still get disappointed when we lose. All those emotions are still there.”

Cooper was a largely peripheral figure as Dr Crokes relinquished their Muster and All-Ireland club football titles to a superior Nemo Rangers outfit on Sunday.

“Did I take it badly? Yeah. One, you’re disappointed when you don’t perform personally, and two, when the team doesn’t perform anywhere near the level needed.

“Nothing had suggested to us that we’d hit a day like Sunday. Our form had been pretty solid, but maybe the 23 months on the road caught up with us.”

From all at @drcrokesgaa thanks to the players management and support crew for many many great days - thanks to all who have supported us along the way - today not our day - congrats to @NemoRangersGAA #nacrocaighabu — Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) November 26, 2017

* Don’t miss Cooper’s reflections on 2017 in tomorrow’s Irish Examiner bumper sport section.