Colm Collins to stay on as Clare football manager

Colm Collins is to stay on as the Clare Senior football manager.

Following their third round qualifier loss to Mayo in July, the Cratloe man said he'd be taking his time before committing to a fifth year in charge of the Banner.

The news of his decision will come as a relief to most in the county, as they've become a solid Division Two side under Collins.

BREAKING: Colm Collins staying as Clare Senior Football Manager for 2018 #GAA — Clare FM (@ClareFM) October 2, 2017

Clare FM reported that Collins' back room team has yet to be confirmed but it is understood coach Alan Flynn will continue.

It is not yet known if selectors Evan Shanahan, David O'Brien and Declan Downes will be back.

During his time with Clare, Collins brought the Banner to Division Two of the National Football League and the All Ireland Quarter Finals in 2016