Colin O’Riordan signs two-year extension for Sydney Swans

Hopes in Tipperary that they might Colin O’Riordan back in the fold have been dashed by news that the former All-Ireland minor winner has signed a two-year contract extension with AFL side Sydney Swans, writes Daragh Ó Conchúir.

The deal will keep O’Riordan with the Bloods until 2019 and includes his elevation to the senior list, which will be confirmed at the national draft on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Templemore was an established senior footballer, who had also played hurling and U21 and minor level with Tipperary, when he made the switch to Aussie rules in 2015.

He had an outstanding first season in the NEAFL with the reserves, where his workrate and physicality stood out and earned him a place in the NEAFL Team of the Year.

That campaign ended prematurely after breaking a bone in his back and suffering a punctured lung.

The JK Brackens product impressed coaching staff with his determination during rehab and continued hunger for improvement and will now get a shot at making a first AFL appearance, having played pre-season football in the NAB Cup in February.