Colin Healy to take up coaching role with Cork City

Cork City have confirmed Colin Healy’s return to the club in a coaching capacity.

The former Ireland midfielder has taken a roll within the Leesiders’ underage set up.

CLUB NEWS | We are delighted to announce that Colin Healy has joined the club's underage coaching set-up: https://t.co/JRz8xMnioF #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/KunWzTjIya — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 26, 2017

Healy quit as a player in the close season after making 150 appearances for the club.