Colin Healy to take up coaching role with Cork City

Back to Cork City FC Sport Home

Cork City have confirmed Colin Healy’s return to the club in a coaching capacity.

The former Ireland midfielder has taken a roll within the Leesiders’ underage set up.

Healy quit as a player in the close season after making 150 appearances for the club.
KEYWORDS: Colin Healy, Cork City FC

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport